On today’s Talking Texoma, Shana Jackson is at Hicks Offroad Designs with owner Cody Hicks. At Hicks Offroad designs, they do truck lift kits, accessories, wheels, tires, and anything for your Jeep.

They also do all things powder coating. They have anything from a big project to a small project. They can help take care of helping to remodel a house or building a fence. They have two different sized ovens, so their biggest oven could take care of anything up to about 22 feet. When doing the powder coating for your new items, they can sand it, sandblast prep it and you’re ready to go. For your older items like patio furniture, they can strip it down to bring it back to life and then put a new coat on it.

At Hicks Offroad Designs, they realize that inventory of new furniture and other items are often hard to find. Many times, people are interested in remodeling a home. They can restore older, antique items that you may not want to replace and make it look brand new. They have over 7,000 different colors and textures and a lot of capabilities with it. They can also redo or touch up bathtubs, sinks, and old porcelain.

The benefits at Hicks Offroad Designs are long lasting and durable. If you’re interested in a quote, be sure to give them a call. They’ll even pick up your vehicle for you.