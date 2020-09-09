Raise the Woof 2020

On this week’s Talking Texoma we have Cheryl Miller from The Humane Society of Wichita County. She is reaching out to the community to help with their capital campaign called, Raise the Woof.

They are raising funds this year to help with the new construction and remodel of the kennels that house their animals. The Humane Society of Wichita County is a no kill shelter and needs a new building and a new facility where people can come inside to spend time with the animals. They want to rebuild and have an adoption center with meet and greet rooms. This would allow people to be out of the weather and to be able to play with the animals for as long as they want.

Cheryl explains that they don’t have time limits on the animals that come in. When they come, they are given the opportunity to stay as long as necessary to find their forever homes.

If you would like to contribute to The Humane Society, you can go to Texomagives.org and search for The Humane Society of Wichita County. Please give what you can to help the animals and to help those looking for just the right animal to be placed in their forever home.