Reclaim your life

On this week’s Talking Texoma, Dee talks with Dr. Brian Rich of Acellerated Interventional Orthopedics.

Dr. Rich explains that he is a fully trained Interventional spine and pain physician. He says they focus on patients that have been in pain for a long time, whether it is back, knee or shoulder pain.

Patients that may have been on opioids, seen another physician for a lot of other injections with no relief or patients who do not want surgery. Dee states that we often think of meds and shots when we think of chronic pain. However, Dr. Rich says that is not the case. He says they focus on the patient and have interventional procedures to offer the solution.

Dr. Rich says they really care about their patients and listen to their stories. We spend a lot of time with patients on their first visit to make sure we know what the problem is of if there are multiple problems and what the biggest is. Acellerated Interventional Orthopedics offer minimal, non-invasive procedures.

