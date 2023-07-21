Performers from across the nation come to the Fine Arts Center at Midwestern State University. That’s the stage for Red River Lyric Opera, and Darla Diltz is with Chris Showalter to talk about upcoming productions for everyone at Red River Lyric Opera this year.

The season opened with Dogfight, a contemporary rock musical that is a very popular, adult production. They’ve never done a full rock musical production, so this is a big departure for them. They also have a world premiere with Amy Soria in residence to work with the singers on a new opera based on Alice in Wonderland. This is a perfect opera to bring children and to introduce the entire family to opera. They also have a classic baroque opera coming up called The Coronation of Poppea. It will be sung in Italian, and you’ll be able to read the translations. You’ll also be able to follow along as they sing. This is a great opportunity to get entranced into the operatic world. The Light in the Piazza is another beautiful, contemporary musical that has a little Italian in it, but it is mostly in English.

You can find all the showtimes and ticket information for these productions at redriverlyric.com. For great music and great acting all on the stages of fame, come see Red River Lyric Opera at Midwestern State University.