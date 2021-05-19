Relieve your chronic knee pain

Dr. Brian Rich of Acellerated Interventional Orthopedics is with us on Talking Texoma to discuss chronic knee pain. He explains that the most common causes of chronic knee pain are overuse and osteoarthritis, the wearing down of the knee joint. Someone may have had surgery at a younger age that accelerates the joint to wear down.

There are at times surgical indications for knee pain. At the clinic, they can do diagnostic injections to see if the knee pain is a surgical condition or a non-surgical condition. At times, the patient is still in pain after they have had surgery. 37% of all post total knee patients, 24% with some implants are still having pain after surgery. Dr. Rich explains that they back up and do the same type of thing again where they do an injection or a diagnostic injection to see if the cause of the knee pain is non-surgical. They can implant a peripheral knee stimulator in the clinic to se if it’s beneficial for the patient. If it is, it will help relieve their pain.

Dr. Rich is the first one in Oklahoma to do this procedure and is the only one to do it in this area. So, if you have chronic knee pain or someone you know is suffering from knee pain, call Dr. Brian Rich today at Interventional Orthopedic.