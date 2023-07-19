On today’s Talking Texoma, Shana Jackson is at Kairos Restorative Medicine Clinic with Dr. Scott Phillips and Christine Workman. Coming from a neurosurgical practice and primary care in emergency medicine, both doctors have experienced the frustrations of not being able to give answers to their patients with complicated issues. So, they developed a process that they call restorative medicine where they utilize multiple modalities and I.V. ketamine therapy in conjunction with other nontraditional methods to help people address the whole person and not just a single problem.

Ketamine is a medication that has been around since the sixties. It’s used everyday in the operating room at high doses for anesthesia. In the last decade, Dr. Scott has used it for mental health problems like PTSD, depression, obsessive compulsive disorders, and for complicated pain problems. If patients who have current providers come into their clinic, they work in collaboration with their other doctors to ensure a good continuity of care.

If you’re struggling with chronic pain or mental health issues that you just can’t get a hold of, you can come to their clinic on Wednesday night for a Q & A, or you can find more information on their website. They would love to visit with you.