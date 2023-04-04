On today’s Talking Texoma, Hayley Clifton is at Radiant Esthetics on Brooke, in the heart of the medical district. She’s with the owner, Jody Shawer and her general manager, Madison. Radiant Esthetics is a medical esthetic practice that does esthetic services for the community.

They have a team of eleven. There are eight injectors who are all licensed nurses and are all overseen by their medical director, Dr. Palmer. They all had vigorous training by a VA from Dallas. Radiant Esthetics offers great services. They have the best in the business with lasers. Their lasers will treat dark spots, fine lines, wrinkles, and skin tightening. They also offer a full platform of the cosmetic dermal fillers and neuro modulators. They also offer the sport, VMA, and another coming soon.

Call or come by Radiant Esthetics to make an appointment, answer questions, or get any information that you need.