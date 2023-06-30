On today’s Talking Texoma, Haley Clifton is with Billy and April of Rising Sons Boys Ranch in Burkburnett, Texas. They are in the process of building a care home that will facilitate boys who would otherwise age out in the system. At the ranch, the boys are involved in many things like planning a garden, taking care of different animals, building fences, and anything involved in running the farm.

Billy and April have always had a heart to start this project and felt that this was the right time. They are in the process of raising funds, and the first phase was reached in May. Now they are working on raising the remaining their balance of $250,000. They believe that is takes a village to accomplish what they want to do, and they are aware that not everyone is able to foster. But there is nothing too small that the community can do to help. Monetary gifts or volunteering in any way that people want to get involved, is greatly appreciated.

To learn more about the Rising Sons Boys Ranch and ways that you can help, go to risingsonsboysranch.com.