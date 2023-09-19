On today’s Talking Texoma, Haley is with Dr. Richard Guess and dental assistant, Kim Spurlock at Maplewood Laser Dental Clinic to talk about sedation dentistry. Two levels of sedation dentistry are offered at their clinic, mild and moderate. Mild is nitrous oxide, laughing gas. The moderate is a pill called Halcion that is taken before your appointment.

The first one, nitrous oxide, is for those who have dental anxiety fears. In many cases, patients feel like the appointment is much shorter. They’re less stressful and might even fall asleep. Some limitations would include pregnant or medically compromised patients. The nice thing about naturals is that it only works while the patient is inhaling it. After the procedure is over, they can drive themselves home. When given the moderate sedation, the patient would have to have a designated driver. In both cases, they monitor vitals throughout the visit and have an emergency action plan in place.

So, if you have any fears or anxiety about visiting the dentist, relax. You can come to Maplewood Laser Dental Clinic and visit Dr. Guess.