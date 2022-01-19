On today’s Talking Texoma, Chris Showalter is with Kelly Crummer from Scooter’s Coffee. She is looking for people to start a career with them. The right people are those who are looking for freedom and flexibility to take back their time and create the schedule they want. They’re looking for owners that are committed and aligned with their core values of integrity, love, humility, and courage.

The people at Scooter’s Coffee have picked out sites in Vernon and Graham and are looking for the right franchisee. They’re also open to opportunities in Wichita Falls and beyond.

Scooter’s Coffee is different from other national coffee brands because of their amazing people, amazing drinks, and they’re ability to be amazingly fast. They serve a medium roast for their espresso, and it’ll be served to you by somebody with a giant smile. Their speed of service is so important to them that they put it into their name. The scooter in Scooter’s Coffee is actually the customers who scoot in and scoot out of their locations.

If you’d like to find out more, they’d love to chat with you and get you acquainted with one of their recruiters. You can begin by filling out a form on ownascooters.com. So go to ownascooters.com if this is the right time for you to make a move.