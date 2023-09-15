On today’s Talking Texoma, Dee King is with Zach Husen, president of the Graham Texas Rotary Club to talk about a fun event planned at Fireman’s Park in Graham, TX. On Saturday, September 16th the Graham Rotary Club is hosting the sixth annual Duck Derby event. They will be racing 10,000 rubber duckies in the pond at Fireman’s Park.

You can buy ducks for $5.00 for a chance to win the grand prize of $5,000.00. You will put your duck in the pond, and they will catch the ducks at the finish line. There will be prizes for the winners and even some for the losers. This is a free event for the entire family with lots of entertainment for the kiddos. This includes bounce houses, petting zoos, and obstacle courses. There will also be bands playing. They’ll have John Bauman and Casey York headlining the event for a free concert in the beautiful Fireman’s Park.

This event is their main fundraiser for the year. This is their opportunity to raise money and to give back to many charities in the community. These charities include feeding people meals, providing shelter and housing, scholarships, helping their teachers, and giving to a lot of people in the community. On September 16th, come to Duck Derby and have a great time with your family at Fireman’s Park in Graham, Texas.