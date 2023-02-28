On this week’s Talking Texoma, Dee King is with Janet Beard of Harvest Drug and Gift. Harvest Drug and Gift has many new things. Bright colors are trending right now with magenta and Kelly green very popular choices. If you’re not into bright colors, you can go to neutral palettes. The monochromatic look is very big this year.

Harvest Drug also has children’s clothing. They have a wide variety of sizes starting with newborns. They also have books and plush toys to match including Jelly Cat and a new brand called Bunny’s by the Bay and Travel.

It’s time to travel again. At Harvest Drug, they can help you with things like outfits, a pair of sunglasses, a pair of shoes, luggage, and crossbody bags. They have many items that will help make traveling easy and fun. They also brought back a floral department where you can come in, pick and choose, and create your own arrangement. They also have luxury bath and body products. Come in and tell them which is your favorite fragrance.

Come visit the Harvest Drug and Gift Facebook page. You can get up to date daily about things going on and learn what items are new. They hope to see you soon!