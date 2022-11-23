Friday is the start of the holiday shopping spree in Graham, TX and on this week’s Talking Texoma Chris Showalter is with Kaylee Strickland from the Graham Chamber of Commerce to tell us about it. The shopping spree will begin on Black Friday, November 25th and will run through December 16th. It is a three-week period to promote shopping local in Graham, TX.

There will be great places to find Christmas gifts and opportunities to win some things. Each Friday during the shopping spree, there will be live drawings for chamber books. Chamber books are like Monopoly money, and you can spend them at participating locations. It’s free money to participants, and it helps keep money local, right there in Graham.

There are 25 participants in this year’s holiday shopping spree. There is a good mix of locations on the downtown square and some around town. The Chamber of Commerce will be posting a flier on their Facebook page where the participating merchants will be listed. You can also find out more by going to grahamtexas.net.

Friday, November 25th, is the first official day and will be the first official drawing 5:00pm at Joy’s Downtown Flowers. So, come and have some fun, holiday shopping in Graham, TX.