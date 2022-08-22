On this week’s Talking Texoma, Shana Jackson is with Janet Beard at Harvest Drug & Gift in Wichita Falls. At Harvest Drug, they try to stay on top of the fall trends. It is really hot outside, but in the store, it’s going to be about cool, autumn colors. Colors like chocolate browns and emerald green will be in clothing, shoes, and handbags.

Shoulder accents are a big thing right now. Their customers will be seeing things like ruffles on the sleeves or a shirt with an oversize sleeve in jewel tone colors. They also have great things for autumn and fall in their home décor and have a great selection of jewelry. They always carry a huge selection of Brighton jewelry and will have coming a surprise of Susan Shaw jewelry.

Harvest Drug also specializes in immunizations. This is flu shot season. So, they can come out to your business and administer it to your staff or you can send the staff to them. Feel free to call them for details, and they’ll figure it all out for you.