On this week’s Talking Texoma, Dee King is at Acellerated Interventional Orthopedics with Dr. Brian Rich. Dr. Rich says that they see a lot of patients who have had maybe a fusion in their spine, a total shoulder replacement, a total knee replacement, or some type of surgery, and they are still in pain. In many of the more advanced interventional procedures that they do, they work to target this.

The procedures at Acellerated Interventional are all individualized to each patient. The invasiveness of the types of procedures that they do to try to help patients get out of their post-op pain, are not anywhere remotely as invasive as the one they had to have with the initial surgery in the first place. One of the best parts about doing a more minimally invasive procedure is that typically a patient’s recovery is not long. It is usually less than a week.

So, if you’ve had surgery and you’re still in pain and feeling lost, call Dr. Brian Rich at Acellerated Interventional Orthopedics today.