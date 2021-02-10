On today’s Talking Texoma, Susan and Wade are here from Painted Lakes Ranch. This venue is an hour south of Wichita Falls and north of Possom Kingdom Lake. It has a beautiful outside setting with a historical barn that was built in 1927. This barn was once a feed store in Bryson that was later moved to the Painted Lake Ranch.

This venue is unique and special in many ways. It’s set apart from other venues for a bride and groom having a weekend wedding. They can come and spend the weekend with friends and family and feel less rushed. It becomes more like a family get together. They can also rent this venue for a one-day wedding.

Painted Lake Ranch has several cabins for overnight accommodations and can accommodate 20-30 people. Susan and Wade provide many decorations such as different types of lanterns, chairs, table, tablecloths, and other things that might be needed as part of their package. They want the bride and groom and everyone to come out and have stress free fun with family and friends. They want their time to be special and remembered forever.

If you would like a tour of this venue you can visit their website, or you can call Susan at 940 229-9399. Please come look and consider Painted Lakes Ranch for your wedding venue.