Take a look at these great summer pantry and entertaining products

On today’s Talking Texoma, Megan Thomas Head of Bourbon Blonde is sharing some great summer pantry and entertaining products. She begins with a beverage called Fun Wine. Fun Wine introduced a better for you flavored wine drink in 2020 with the launch of its hard, bubbly collections. This includes monk fruit which has never been used in the industry before. It helps to reduce the calorie count and it helps mold the flavor. Fun Wine has flavors like Strawberry Rose Moscato, Coconut Chardonnay, Sangria, and Peach Passion Moscato. Their 750 ML bottles retail between $5.99 and $6.99. You can use their Fun Wine Finder at Funwine.com/home.

Another amazing product is Bug Bite Thing. This is Amazon’s number one selling product for insect bite relief. It has over 35,000 positive reviews. It’s been seen on Shark Tank and has won 15 awards. It works by using suction to extract the insect venom. It alleviates the stinging, itching, and swelling from bites and is chemical free and safe for all ages. Bug Bite Thing retails for $9.95 and can be found on Amazon and at bugbitething.com.

The last product is a great game for guests called Cross Net. This is a cross between Four Square and volleyball. It’s fun for everyone from kids to serious volleyball players. It retails for $149.99 and can be found at crossnetgame.com, Amazon, and retailers like Walmart, Academy, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Dillard’s, and Scheels.