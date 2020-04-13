Breaking News
Taking care of the elderly during these uncertain times

In today’s Talking Texoma, Shana Jackson is sitting down with Derik Schneider and Lori Windal from Visiting Angels.  Derik stresses the importance of taking care of the elderly population during these uncertain times, during holidays, on weekends, during snowstorms, and whenever they need them most. 

Many times, children live in other states and can’t get to their parents.  Derik explains that one of the services they provide is companionship for the elderly population.  They honor this service using social distancing and the CDC guidelines.  He goes on to say that they communicate with and give them a listening ear by being a part of their lives and keeping them safe at the same time.

Other services that they provide are meal preparation and running errands.  If they go to the store for someone who is unable, they can pick up a list and then drop off at their front door. They’re also able to go to the pharmacy for them and do many other things that they can’t do on their own.

If you, your family member, or a loved one could use the services of Visiting Angels you may contact them by going to visitingangels.com or by calling 940-257-6265.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

