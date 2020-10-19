On today’s Talking Texoma we have Brian Rich of Acellerated Interventional Orthopedics. Dr. Rich is an interventional spine and pain physician. He focuses on patients who have had back pain, knee or shoulder pain, surgery pain, or pain from not wanting to have surgery or can’t.

Dr. Rich explains that he does every intervention procedure. He tries to get down to the root of the problem and find out where the problem lies. He adds that he doesn’t want to do a bunch of procedures but wants to do the right ones.

It is very frustrating for patients who have had surgery and still have pain when they come out of it. Typically, there’s still a very good option to try to help them relieve the pain. There are over a hundred different types of procedures in their practice. Their main goal is to try to get patients back to the highest level of functioning and back to an improved quality of life.

If someone you know is suffering from chronic pain, call Dr. Brian Rich’s office today to relieve your pain and reclaim your life.