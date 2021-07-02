On this week’s Talking Texoma, Chris Showalter is with Krisa De La Cruz. Krisa is with the Graham Chamber of Commerce to talk about the upcoming 4th of July activities in Graham, TX. On the downtown square, they’ll start off with their Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast and a Chalk the Walk Competition. They’ll be having professional artists coming in to compete for cash prizes and will also have buckets of chalk set out for families, kids, and adults who just want to show off their patriotism with artwork. To participate as a professional or amateur artist, you can register at grahamtexas.net.

At 9:00 at the gazebo on the square, they’ll have a celebration for all past and present military. This celebration will honor veterans from Young County. Then at 10:30, The ABR VFW and Warrior Ranch will be hosting a 4th of July parade. The parade will have 24-30 floats and can be seen anywhere on the square.

Then at 6:00pm, the fun will move to the soccer fields. At the base of Spivey Hill you can come for food and fun family time. You’ll also be able to enjoy a free firework show later in the evening.

To find out more about the entire day of activities, you can go to grahamtexas.net. Come to the fields for a celebration of our great nation and a fun time to bring the community together.