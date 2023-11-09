On today’s Talking Texoma, Haley Clifton is at Rapko Cabinets and Doors with Jason Perkins. Rapko Cabinets is a custom cabinet shop that has been in business for two years and is based out of Wichita Falls. They do residential and commercial cabinets. Jason was in this business and lost everything due to an opiate addiction. After overcoming this addiction, he had the opportunity to get back in the business.

If you’ve been to their website, rapkocabinets.com, you’ve seen a personal story that Jason and his wife added. They have been where they needed help, so they want to provide three Thanksgiving dinners for deserving families. At Rapko Cabinets, they want to offer hope and want others to know that somebody believes in them and can maybe make a positive difference in their lives.

They’re asking that people go to their Facebook page or their website, rapcocabinets.com, and nominate a deserving family. This can be done privately. They want to do what they can to make these families feel special, so get your nominations in today.