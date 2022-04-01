On this week’s Talking Texoma, Casyn Smith is with us from The Graham Convention and Visitor’s Bureau to talk about the first big run of the year. The 2nd Annual Goodnight Loving Run is a run that everybody can come and enjoy. It will have a 5K, 10K, and a half marathon run. You can run in it if you are older, younger, or if you’re a kid. Aide stations will also be available along the way if needed.

The run is happening at the entrance of Gates of Fort Belkap. The runners will exit the entrance gates, head back towards Graham, and then turn around and come back towards the fort. It’s an out and back run, and it’s going to be incredible.

Runners will see some beautiful Young County sights. It’s also a great weekend to explore the fort itself. The gates of Fort Belknap and the museum will be open for patrons, and there will be an event going on called Crawfish and Cannons. William Clark Green and Shane Smith and the Saints will be playing, and they will have crawfish, cannons, armadillo races, a Bloody Mary bar, and children’s activities.

If you would like to find out more information about the run or how to register, you can go to goodnightlovingrun.com and for more about The Crawfish and Cannons event go to crawfishandcannons.com.