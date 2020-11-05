On this week’s Talking Texoma Shana Jackson is with Alisa Echols, the CEO of Hospice of Wichita Falls. They are discussing the 35th annual Tree of Lights campaign. The Hospice Tree will be located on the Southwest Building on Kemp Street and will be lit on November 24th.

The goal is to have the star of the tree lit on December 18th after their Radio Day on 102.3. They’re encouraging folks to light a light in honor of someone special. It will cost $10.00 to light a light and you can do this by mailing your donation or dropping it off to Hospice of Wichita Falls at 4909 Johnson Rd. You can also donate by calling Hospice at (940) 691-0982, or you can visit them on their website howf.org. The last day for donations will be on Radio Day, December 18th.

Every light on the Hospice Tree is special because it represents a special story or individual. Without the Tree of Lights, Hospice would not be able to fulfill their mission to give care, hope, and support to the community when illness threatens life. The donations enable them to take care of everybody and anybody who needs Hospice care in the twelve counties that they serve.

You can give a donation in memory of someone, you can honor someone special to you, or you can recognize someone to help make their day. So please do your part today and help light up the Tree of Lights.