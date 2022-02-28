KJKK 100

The horse business has never been bigger, particularly cutting horses. Jeff Gough from The Cattlemens, is talking about one of the largest shows in the area. The show will take place from March 6-13 at The Young County Arena in Graham, TX. This is a family friendly event, and it is free to attend.

Jeff explains that a cutting horse is an equine discipline. You have a herd of cattle. One rider rides in, sorts one cow out from the herd, and plays a little cat and mouse game keeping it from getting back to the herd. Come watch and see some very intelligent, athletic, and well-trained horses.

It has become a very big show. Last year their total payout was just under $600,000, and it is expected to be bigger this year. There are people from across the world from every type of background who compete in it.

Entries will be open until March 3rd. To find out more about this event, go to www.cattlemens-cutting.com.