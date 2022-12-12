On today’s Talking Texoma, Dee King is with Justin Houston, the mortgage broker expert at Union Square Mortgage to talk about the dos and don’ts of looking into a mortgage. The first step in the process is to come in and talk to a mortgage loan officer who will get you all the information you will need.

A mortgage loan officer can help you make an informed decision when you start shopping for houses. They will help you know a good price range that fits you and help with any problems that need to be addressed. Justin discusses getting preapproved. This means that you would submit documents about your assets, your credit, and your employment to him, so that he can decide if you can buy a house in your range.

It often feels scary to sit and talk to a loan officer about these issues, but Justin will hold your hand through the hurdles and through the process to make it as easy as possible. After being preapproved, he encourages people to keep things the same. He recommends that you not open any new credit cards, consign for any new loans, or buy a new car. No large deposits should in your bank account when you’re under contract.

So, come to Union Square Mortgage and talk to Justin when you are ready to get informed decisions about buying your next new home.