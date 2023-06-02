The food trucks aren’t here yet, but they will be coming to the downtown square in Graham this weekend. It’s time for the food truck championship of Texas and Chris Showalter is with Lauren Webb to talk about it. There will be thousands of eaters and shoppers in Graham and a record number of food trucks. There will be over 50 food trucks that have signed up to compete for the $10,000 prize.

There will be every kind of food imaginable. The food trucks start serving at 10:00. The possum pedal bicycle event will be finishing about that time and the food trucks will stay open throughout the day. Live entertainment will start at 10:45 with three sets of live entertainment. The first set includes Josh Grider, the second set, Ron Beaver, and the third set includes Carly Fry. You can shop at any of the stores downtown. The stores will stay open as long as the food trucks are open. Last, they will wrap up with a giant concert at the Young County Arena. The headliner this year is Clay Walker, and the opening act will be with Ian Munsick.

For more information, tickets, and the entire schedule for the weekend, you can go to foodtruckchampionshipoftexas.com. Come to Graham this weekend for good food, shopping, and lots of fun entertainment for the whole family.