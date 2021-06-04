On today’s Talking Texoma, Kris De La Cruz is here to tell us about The Food Truck Championship of Texas in Graham, Texas. It begins on Friday, June 4th at 5:00 with 13 of the 43 food trucks coming in to start serving their food. Then, first thing Saturday morning they’ll kick off with The Possum Pedal Bike Ride at 7:00am. If you would like to register for that, you can do so at Possumpedal.com.

On Saturday, all the action takes place on the downtown square in Graham, TX. This is the 6th Annual Food Truck Championship where 43 food trucks from the states of Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas will be competing for $16,000 in cash prizes. There will also be kids’ activities, vendors, live music starting at 10:30, and the food trucks that will be serving food from 11:00-5:00. Later, will be the big concert at The Young County Arena with Read Southall Band, The Old 97’s, and Whiskey Myers.

So, bring the family and be a part of the 6th Annual Food Truck Championship of Texas. You can purchase your tickets and get more information by going to FoodTruckChampionshipofTexas.com. You won’t want to miss it!