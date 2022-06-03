On today’s Talking Texoma, Chris Showalter is in the downtown square in Graham, TX with Casyn Smith from the convention and visitor’s bureau in Graham. This will be the site of The Food Truck Championship of Texas. Starting at 5:00, June 3rd, their Shop Local Late initiative begins. Many shops around the downtown square are going to be open until 8:00. They will be serving beverages and food and may even have some discounts for you. There will also be 13 food trucks on the square.

On Saturday, at 7:00am, Possum Pedal will take place. In this event, cyclists can enjoy 6 incredible routes to see the beautiful county there. You can register for this event Friday night until midnight at foodtruckchampionshipoftexas.com.

At 11:00, you can choose from 38 food trucks serving everything from barbecue, American, Sushi, and many other incredible foods. Ross Cooper, Jason Eady, and other artists will also be on their downtown square throughout the day. Then, in the evening at The Young County Arena, Brent Cobb and Dwight Yoakam will be there to entertain everyone. You can find information about tickets to see them or any other information about The Food Truck Championship at foodtruckchampionshipoftexas.com.

Come and be a part of an amazing weekend of fun!