On today’s Talking Texoma, Chris Showalter is in Graham, TX with Kaylee Strickland from the Graham Chamber of Commerce. The Graham Christmas stroll and lighted parade will be on the downtown square on Thursday, December 1st at 5:00pm with various activities all over the square.

There will be pictures with Santa at the Middleton Hotel, free train rides sponsored by Faith Community Health Systems, and free kids’ crafts shown underneath the arch. The stores on the downtown square will be open late for holiday shopping, and some of their hot chocolate teams comprised of sixth graders from Graham will be selling hot chocolate and baked goods. All the proceeds they make that night will go to nonprofits in the area that the kids have chosen to sponsor.

The lighted Christmas parade starts at 7:00pm on Fourth Street. The parade can be viewed anywhere on the downtown square.

To find out more about the entire evening events, you can go to their Facebook page or to their website which is grahamtexas.net. If you are not in the Christmas spirit, this is guaranteed to get you there!