Today on Talking Texoma, Chris Showalter is with Cayley Strickland from the Graham Chamber of Commerce to remind everyone that there are only a couple of days left to shop The Holiday Shopping Spree in Graham, TX. It has been a great holiday shopping spree, but it is about to come to an end. They are very excited to promote shopping local in Graham for all your shopping needs during the holidays.

Their biggest drawing will be this Friday, December 16th. It is one of the largest drawings they have for their chamber for books for the entire year. Anytime a customer goes into one of their participating locations and spends $25.00 or more, their name will go into one of their drawings. So, make sure you shop often for the next few days. There are shops and food on the downtown square and in 25 participating locations through the chamber. There are an amazing variety of shops and places to find great Christmas gifts. You can find a list of participating merchants on their Graham Chamber of Commerce Facebook page or on their website.