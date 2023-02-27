On today’s Talking Texoma, Dee King is talking with Justin Houston, mortgage loan expert at Union Square Mortgage, to talk about refinancing. Refinancing is a hot topic right now because rates have gone up a bit from the past few years.

There is more than one reason to refinance. Rates are only one part of the equation. You can still refinance at a lower rate. There are some people that still have a high rate who didn’t get in on the refinance boom. They can look at doing a traditional refinance for you, and they’ll look at lowering your interest rate or lowering your payment.

Payment is another consideration. You might just want to lower your payment because things have changed in your life and you need a little breathing room. They can refinance and maybe get your payment down. Some people are also choosing to do a cash out refinance home equity loan. In that instance, they might get some cash back on their property. They can then use that extra cash for a variety of things including consolidating other debts that have a higher interest.

So, they’re different types of refinancing that you can look into. The best thing to do is to call or come into Union Square Mortgage. Justin will take a look and help do what’s best for you. Call Justin Houston at Union Square Mortgage today for all your refinancing questions and needs.