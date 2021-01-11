In today’s Talking Texoma, Meredith Crowe is with Bryan and Myranda from The Ice House Event Venue in Seymour, TX. This event venue is for such things as weddings, banquets, and corporate parties. It’s located in a historical building that is over 120 years old where there is a lot of seating, chairs, and a beautiful décor.

The building is decorated with vintage chairs and sofas, farmhouse tables, and a combination of modern with vintage. They have vintage china that can accommodate over 300 people. They also have a large outdoor patio, a bridal suite, a groom suite, a commercial kitchen, and tons of space.

Rentals are available for three days for the day before the event, the day of the event, and the day after the event. This is helpful when making set up and cleanup plans. There is also plenty of lodging available.

You can get more information or schedule a tour by going to their website or finding them on Facebook.