On this week’s Talking Texoma, we have Jessica Lukert. Jessica is the owner of Lukert’s Cleanco, a commercial janitorial cleaning company. Jessica explains that Lukert’s Clenco provides disinfecting services with electrostatic sprayers. These sprayers are the latest technology in disinfecting with sprayers that are positively charged twice. This gives superior coverage and helps lower the risk of exposure for staff and visitors.

The amount of time it takes to apply an application varies on the size of the business, but businesses can operate as usual after the drying process occurs. The process generally takes a couple of hours. The cleaning can also be scheduled after business hours.

There is a significant difference between cleaning and disinfecting a business. Cleaning involves the surface cleaning of dirt, debris, dust, and things of that nature. Disinfecting is truly killing viruses and bacteria that are on those surfaces. The cleaning products are E.P.A. certified and certified through the C.D.C. The sprayers have a kill rate of about 10 minutes to kill the coronavirus on surfaces.

As a business owner, it is essential to keep your doors open. Give Jessica and her team at Lukert’s Cleanco a call. They would love to customize a plan for your disinfecting and cleaning needs.