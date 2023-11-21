On today’s Talking Texoma, Haley Clifton is at the Children’s Aid Society with the program director, Lisa Choate. November is National Runaway Prevention Month as well as National Youth Homeless Awareness Month. Green was made significant for this month at the National Safe Line, a hotline children can use to connect to services.

The Children’s Aid Society provides shelter, food, and clothing for children. They have a national grant that sponsors counseling that can be used for homeless prevention and for children in crisis staying at the shelter. They also work with other homeless agencies like Fath Mission, Faith Refuge, First Step and the Salvation Army. It is part of their local homeless coalition.

The number of homeless youths is rising. They see an increase, mostly with children who are couch surfing as opposed to sleeping in the street. These children are at risk for being exploited. People can help by looking out for children saying things about parents who have kicked them out or saying that they slept in their car or are asking to spend the night on a school night. The community can also help by supporting them by looking at the wish list on their agency website and focusing on all the homeless agencies in town.