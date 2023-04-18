It’s not too early for parents, guardians, and grandparents to start planning for the upcoming school year. On today’s Talking Texoma, Dee King is at Archer City Independent School talking with the counselor of the elementary school, Vicky Lopez. The pre-K and kindergarten roundup will be happening at 9:00 on April 20th in the Archer City cafeteria.

On this day, parents will need to bring five things. They will need the student’s social security card, the student’s birth certificate, the student’s immunization card, a proof of residency, and the parent or guardian’s photo I.D. The students will come in to meet their teacher, go into the classroom, do some activities, and have a little snack. This will give the child and parent time to get acquainted with the student’s teacher. Also, a tour of the school is a great opportunity for the student to get to know the school.

So, if you have a child who will be ready to start school and you have further questions, call or come by Archer City Independent School District or come to the cafeteria on April 20th with the items listed above. Vicky Lopez and others will be happy to help you.