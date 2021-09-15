The Texas/Oklahoma Fair returns to Texoma

On this week’s Talking Texoma, Shana Jackson is with members of the Founder Lions Club at The MPEC in Wichita Falls. They’re here to talk about their annual fair. They’ve got the outdoors setup, the merry-go-round, the ferris wheel, and all kinds of great food and drinks.

Inside of the fair, they’ve brought back the wrestlers, multiple muscle car displays, dancers, solo music artists, and all kinds of entertainment for the family. They’ll also have multiple bands every night. On Thursday they’ll have Cousin Fuzzy, on Friday, Everything In Between, and on Saturday, Prairie Moon. They also will have delicious food. They’ve got your favorite turkey legs, funnel cakes, and fresh lemonade.

The Pricing for Wednesday and Thursday nights are $20 arm bands. On Saturday from 1:00-5:00, it will also be $20.

The Founder Lions Club is privileged to serve this community. Proceeds for this fair go to support the important missions of nonprofits like the Boys and Girls Club, Campfire, Boy Scouts, and scholarships to Midwestern State. So, families come out, have fun, and support your community.