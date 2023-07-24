On today’s Talking Texoma, host Haley Clifton is with Dr. Guest and his registered dental assistant to talk about bruxism. Dr. Guess say’s bruxism is when you clench or grind your teeth often at night or subconsciously. He continues to state that your teeth might chip or break, and sometimes there’s sensitivity to coldness and some jaw sensitivity.

People of any sex or age can deal with this with bruxism, though you may have a higher risk if you also have anxiety, stress or sleep apnea. Dr. Guess says they treat bruxism by using an Intraoral scanner which captures a digital impression for the lab to make a custom card.

Dr. Guess says that is bruxism goes untreated you can grind your teeth until they become greatly shortened, more sensitive to coldness or you could lose your teeth. He also states that abscesses can also occur as well as gum recession, periodontal disease and TMJ issues.

Bruxism can affect anyone. If you have any concerns or questions about things that you’re experiencing in your mouth, you can contact Dr. Guest at Maplewood Laser Dental Clinic.