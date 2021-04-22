The truth about sacroiliac pain

On today’s Talking Texoma Dr. Brian Rich of Acellerated Interventional Orthopedics is talking about chronic back pain. Some people who have had chronic back pain for years are still hurting after having had many procedures. The two most common causes of this pain are after a patient has had surgery or when a patient has undiagnosed sacroiliac pain. This is pain in the lower part of the spine that has been misdiagnosed or undiagnosed.

Dr. Rich explains that we’re at a point now in medicine where we can do procedures that have better outcomes. We have better technology to treat post-surgical pain and sacroiliac pain. We’re at a great spot in medicine now to be able to treat these issues with good, whether it’s an implant, or whether it’s just a basic procedure. We’re treating patients with spinal cord stimulators, with new technology and new programming, and the ability to not have to implant a battery.

