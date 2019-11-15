In this week’s Talking Texoma, Casey Pilgreen takes us to Huskey Hat and Tack where he introduces Ms. Stanley Rater. Casey goes on to talk about “the very cool hats” that can be found at Huskey Hat and Tack. He says that the hats there accommodate many traditional cowboys with square style hats to the rounded hats that Ms. Rater feels are more popular today. She also talks more about the changing styles from bigger brims to the shorter ones and that both types can be found at the store.

Casey adds that there’s nothing better than a pretty girl in a cowboy hat and talks about the great selection of girls’ hats at Huskey Hat and Tack.

Ms. Rater then talks about the service of cleaning the hats that is also offered at the store. Customers can come in for a hand cleaning and re-creasing which works out best for hats that are not very dirty. They also offer a full job for dirtier hats. This includes a new sweatband, new lining, and new ribbon. They will then clean it, block it, and re-crease it.

Ms. Rater invites all to come in and shop or to bring your hat in for a cleaning. You can find Huskey Hat and Tack at 1225 East Scott, Wichita Falls, TX.