On today’s Talking Texoma, Dusty Sternadel and Joe McClure from Ameriprise Financial discuss financial planning. Dusty has been a financial advisor for 11 years and Joe has worked with her and has been a client for 11 years. Dusty did a lot of planning with Joe and his family. Joe experienced job loss during Covid, but he had prepared for the unexpected and made it through well.

Joe was out of work for a year and then chose to work with Dusty at Ameriprise Financial. Dusty says that they’ve seen together people experiencing loss of a loved one and just how hard that this transition can be. When people come in, they don’t try to sell them anything. They just listen and provide answers for them. When people are experiencing financial stress, they usual just have questions and they’re just not sure to ask.

Dusty and Joe are also starting in kicking off The Wichita Falls Attitude of Gratitude Challenge. They have a Facebook page and are asking everyone to like it and to share who and what they are grateful for. They want to share love in the community.

So, if you have financial needs, remember Dusty and Joe and call Ameriprise Financial today.