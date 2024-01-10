The Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra is continuing the legacy of providing quality symphonic music for out Texoma community. Today on Talking Texoma, Shana Jackson is with musical director, Fuad Fakhouri, to talk about a terrific concert coming up.

The concert will be featuring a great trumpet player, Mary Elizabeth Bouton. She’s going to be performing two trumpet concertos and will also have William Tells Overture by Rossini and Shostakovich Symphony Number Nine on that program. Mary Elizabeth Bouton is a professor at Shenandoah Conservatory of Music, but she also does tours around the country. One of the pieces featuring on this concert was commissioned by a consortium of ten orchestras. The performance here in Wichita Falls will be one of the first performances of this new piece by another great female composer, Clarice Assad. This piece is titled Bohemian Dreams. The last movement of that concerto is very upbeat and jazzy.

This is all going to take place on Saturday, January 20th at Memorial Auditorium. The day before that concert, The Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra is inviting the 5th graders from our region to come to come in and learn about the orchestra and to attend a performance. This is a wonderful opportunity for kids to be exposed to symphonic music.

For more information, go to their website at wfc.org. There you can purchase tickets or learn more about the concert.