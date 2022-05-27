In this week’s Talking Texoma, host Shana Jackson sits down with Steve Fairchild of Hamilton Bryan to chat about their “indoor” tent sale this Memorial Day weekend. Steve says every time they put up a tent outside it decides to rain so they decided to bring the tent indoors.

Steve states the since the pandemic his store has been stocked with furniture and appliances and Hamilton Bryan’s inventory is the highest it’s ever been. He also emphasized that if you are needing and don’t want to wait, like you may have to with other venders, stop by Hamilton Bryan on Kemp.

Steve continues by talking about his fantastic sales staff, some has been with the store as long a 50 years. He says the staff is knowledgeable and try to take care of the customers the best they can.

If you are looking for that new appliance or piece of furniture, stop by Hamilton Bryan this weekend and check out their vast inventory during the Indoor Memorial Weekend Tent Sale.