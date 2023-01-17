On today’s Talking Texoma, Shana Jackson is with Chris, owner of Clear Edge Contracting and Custom Pools. At Clear Edge, they do many remodels, room additions, and other similar things, but they also build custom pools. At Clear Edge, they offer a UV-C zone system that is the safest and the healthiest water system available on the market today. It is less abrasive than saltwater pools, and chemical costs could go down as much as 80%.

Clear Edge offers the UV ozone sanitation process, but they also offer an automation that is great for pool owners. You can control this system right from your phone. You can go to your app and turn on your water features or whatever light show you want, and it will be ready to go as soon as you get home.

Even though it is our cold season, it’s time to make an appointment with Clear Edge to discuss what you as the homeowner might want when thinking about having a pool. Right now, Clear Edge is offering a great deal. They are offering a free automation system with every new client agreement.

So, give Chris a call today to begin the process so that you and your family can enjoy your beautiful new pool this summer.