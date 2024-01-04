On today’s Talking Texoma, Haley Clifton is at Maplewood Laser Dental Clinic with Dr. Richard Guess and his office manager, Deana to talk about preventive dental care. Preventive dental care involves cleanings, radiographs, exams, oral screenings, sealants, and fluoride items that are used to prevent problems.

Maplewood Laser Dental Clinic has three different membership plans that cover your exams, your x-rays, cleanings, fluoride for children, and other exclusive savings for treatments like fillings and crowns. They have something for everybody whether you’re covered or not covered by insurance, or whether you work for yourself, for others, or if you simply need some dental care.

In addition to family dentistry, they also do cosmetics, restore implants, do infant surgeries, do pediatrics, and do denture work. They came up with their different dental plans, so that people without dental insurance could receive the dental treatment that they need.

So, if you have found yourself without dental insurance this year, you can contact Maplewood Laser Dental Clinic to find a membership plan that works best for you. Check out their website for give them a call today.