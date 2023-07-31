On today’s Talking Texoma, Haley Clifton is with Jessica, a registered nurse at Radiant Esthetics on Brook in Wichita Falls. Jessica is talking about Bio Refill, a chemical pill that is good for your body and face. It has little to no downtime and has minimal shedding. The whole treatment itself is about 15 minutes. It treats hyper pigmented areas, melasma, and rosacea scarring. Jessica added that she also struggles with Melasma, a hyperpigmentation of the skin that she had during pregnancy.

Jessica recommends six treatments spread out over six weeks, and you can have a treatment every week. It’s pain free, and there’s no needles and minimal shedding. Bio Refill is safe and effective, and it can be used on all skin types and ages. It’s a high-quality product that is made in Italy, and is a game changer for active acne, scarring, rosacea hyperpigmentation blemishes, sun damage, and melasma.

Bio Refill is a pill that won’t put your social plans on hold. You can find it at Radiant Esthetics on Brook in the heart of the medical field.