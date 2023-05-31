On today’s Talking Texoma, Chris Showalter is with Cathy Partridge to talk about the Food Truck Championship of Texas in Graham starting Friday night. Friday night is a great time to come with the temperatures cooler and the lines shorter at some of the food trucks. The grand champion food truck from last year will also be there on Friday night.

Friday night is a great time to shop, because all the boutiques around the square are open until 8:00 and The Graham Wines will have a wine tasting from 4:00-6:00. Friday night will also have live entertainment on the square. The music will be Mickey and the Motor Cars, and it is free to everyone. Just bring lawn chairs or a blanket and hang out after you shop. If you want to come Friday night and stay over for Saturday morning, there are some hotels in the area that still have rooms available. Saturday morning is The Person Pedal. This is a bike ride with six routes from six miles up to 76 miles. If you’d like to register for this event you can go to possumpedal.com.

So come eat, have fun dancing, and enjoy this weekend at the square in Graham, Texas.