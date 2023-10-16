On today’s Talking Texoma, Shana Jackson is with country western singer, Dave Alexander. Dave will help start off the Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra’s 76th season with a concert titled Western Swing at Sundown. Dave’s love for country music help begin his career. His father was a musician and his mother’s family were ranchers. So, he found a place in the middle of Western music and Western swing. Dave was also very interested in jazz music, and he studied classical music. Western music became a big thing in Texas. He enjoyed it and wanted to bring it to symphony halls with the Western swing music of Bob Willis and the Texas Playboys and other great Texas music.

Dave has worked with some amazing musicians like Lyle Lovett and Ray Benson. Ray Benson was very instrumental in bringing great musicians to his band. They were able to record with Reba McEntire and other big names. He was also house band director for The Houston Rodeo for 14 years and opened for many great musicians.

The Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra will also be bringing in a trio called The Queen Bee Sisters. They are three fiddling fillies from Fort Worth, Texas. You have to see them to believe how fantastic these beautiful young ladies are as they carry on the tradition of Western Music and Western swing. They call it progressive Western swing because they are girls with an attitude.

It is going to be a fun exciting show for all Texas music lovers. So, bring your friends and family and join them on November 4th at the Memorial Auditorium in Wichita Falls, TX. It’s an exciting 76th opening season for the Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra. You can buy your tickets online, or you can call the Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra office. It’s going to be a ton of fun!