What are you doing with your money?

No new COVID-19 cases in Texoma's southern Oklahoma counties One new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Comanche Co., total now 52 First confirmed COVID-19 case in Wilbarger Co.
Talking Texoma
Today on Talking Texoma, Shana Jackson is with Dusty Sternadel.  Dusty is a financial advisor with Ameriprise.  Ameriprise is located in the Chase Tower Building in Wichita Falls. 

Dusty explains that we are in a time of uncertainty and that these feelings are perfectly normal with the markets that we’re experiencing right now.  Many people are scared right now and making decisions based on fear.  People are concerned about investments and what they should be doing with their money.  Many of the questions and answers are unique for each individual person.  Dusty suggests that it is important to reach out to an experienced, local financial advisor to talk about short term and long-term goals.

Dusty has been in Wichita Falls for the past ten years where she has had her financial business.  She has had some great guidance from a mentor who told her that whenever people ask the question on when it is a good time to invest, the answer is always when you have money available.  These decisions should be based on short and long-term goals instead of basing decisions on fear of what’s going on in the market. 

So. if you have had some questions about your finances, it would be a good time to give Dusty Sternadel or any other financial adviser a call to help you make some important financial decisions. 

