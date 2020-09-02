What is Crunch Fitness?

On this week’s Talking Texoma, Ashley Williamson tells us about Crunch Fitness, a gym that fuses fun with fitness. Crunch started in New York about 30 years ago as a boutique basement gym. Today they have a little bit for everyone including Olympic lifting, group fitness classes, childcare, a full tanning salon, and more.

Monthly memberships cost anywhere from $9.95 – $29.95. She adds that the $29.95 memberships include absolutely everything from bringing a guest to using childcare. For $9.95 you have the use of the open gym, the locker rooms, and even the dry saunas.

You may choose to take advantage of a pre-sale offer that requires $1.00 down and no payments until 2021. To get in on this and other offers go to crunchwichitafalls.com or visit them on Instagram, Facebook, or in person at Parker Square.