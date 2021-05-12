Wichita Christian School transitional kindergarten program

On this week’s Talking Texoma, Shana Jackson is at Wichita Christian School with Ms. Margaret, the director of preschool. The preschool area at Wichita Christian is open to children ages 18 months through a transitional kindergarten program.

Transitional kindergarten is for boys and girls who are academically, socially, and emotionally not quite ready for kindergarten but may have a birthday right around September 1 through November 1. They can go into this program instead of a kindergarten program. Wichita Christian Preschool has a 10-month program along with a summer program. The summer program will be starting June 2nd. Enrollments for the summer program and the upcoming fall program are going on now.

Wichita Christian provides many opportunities and has a very loving, Christian environment. The staff works hard to make it a fun atmosphere. They have center time and circle time where kids learn everything from ABC’s to colors and shapes, and they have different themes that are introduced during the school year. Each teacher will also have Bible time in the classroom and chapel on Fridays.

If you would like to enroll your child in Wichita Christian Preschool, you can call them at 940-687-0298, or you can go to the Wichita Christian website to get more information.